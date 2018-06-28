Share:

Xiaomi achieves partnership with second distributor

LAHORE (PR): Global technology leader Xiaomi welcomes Airlink Communications as its second distributor in Pakistan. Well-known for its range of amazing products at honest prices, Xiaomi is committed to letting a wider customer group across the country enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. It offers a broad range of hardware products developed in-house or in collaboration with our ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2010, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun and other seven co-founders started the company based on the vision "innovation for everyone". It has pioneered a unique business model, inspired by Internet thinking that ensures the highest level of efficiency, so it can make its amazing products with cutting-edge technology and innovative services available at accessible and honest prices.

"The partnership between Xiaomi and Airlink Communications is a record-breaking milestone in Xiaomi's journey to develop a strong relationship between the brand and its consumers," said Mr. Tony Liang, Country Head Xiaomi.

Aga Khan Centre opens in London

LONDON (PR): Today marks the official inauguration of a unique building in King's Cross, at the heart of London's thriving Knowledge Quarter. Aga Khan Centre (AKC) was opened by The Prince of Wales in the presence of His Highness the Aga Khan. Among the guests were the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and Foreign Office Minister for Human Rights, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon.

The inauguration took place as part of His Highness' visit to the UK as a guest of Her Majesty's Government.

Emirates launches ice cream service

LAHORE (PR): This summer travel season, Emirates is serving complimentary ice cream to all its customers at Dubai International Airport. Ice cream cups will be given out at the Terminal 3 departure and transit areas from 15 June to 31 August for customers travelling from or through Dubai.

The ice cream, branded Emperor, is made in-house by Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) and the airline expects to serve two million cups of ice cream to its customers over the next 3 months. Customers can look out for Emirates branded ice cream carts placed throughout the departure and transit areas of Terminal 3 and choose from five flavours: Chocolate, Vanilla, Date & Arabic Coffee, Mango Sorbet, and Lemon Sorbet.

The cool treats will be served during peak departure times every day - between 12am and 3am, 12:30pm and 2:30pm, and 6pm and 9pm.

UBL launches banking app

KARACHI (PR): United Bank Limited (UBL) has launched its new Digital Banking App where customers experience hassle-free banking on the go. The app combines cutting-edge technology with traditional world class banking solutions creating a seamless digital banking experience.

The 'UBL Digital' app with the best UI (User Interface) and UX (User Experience), empowers UBL's customers to create their own personal payment preferences and transaction limits. Moreover, users get access to exclusive Augmented Reality (AR) based offers. A built-in QR code payment system and easy access to a range of banking services through the Digital Banking App allows customers to manage their money matters anytime, anywhere.

With updated and convenient security options like Face ID, Biometric verification and Retina detection, the app is not only easy to use but also safe.

Telenor 4G high ambitions for digital inclusion

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan, country's top digital and telecom services provider, has had high ambitions for digital inclusion of the masses which it achieved through a variety of innovative approaches.

From reaching the unserved and neglected areas to making the digital solutions affordable through low-cost hardware and services, Telenor has made its place as Pakistan's most preferred digital lifestyle partner.

Above all, building on its brand philosophy of 'Jo Har Pakistani Chahay', Telenor has continually stepped up its 4G experience that has perfectly fit into different lifestyles of today's changing times.

Say hi to Ideas new flash sale!

LAHORE (PR): Ideas is all set to hit the stores with its Flash Sale from June28th till July1st. From unstitched fabric to ready-to-wear apparel, home or accessories, the noted textile brand never forgets to declare its love for fashion. With discounts up to 50% off, Ideas by Gul Ahmed is giving you a chance to grab your favorite items this season.

Enjoy a wide array of ready-to-wear collection to add grace to your wardrobe, this summer.

The exclusive collection of unstitched for both men and women will leave you look stunning. Not only that, the sophisticated accessories assortments are ready to add sparkle to your attire. Get ready to make your fashion collection exquisite by adding exceptional essentials to your wardrobe offered by Ideas. But this isn't it. The brand has more love for you in its stores.