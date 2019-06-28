Share:

Rawalpindi - A team of officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi Region carried out a raid on a school and held an invigilator and a clerk on charges of receiving bribes for allowing candidates to use unfair means during examination, sources said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Invigilator Tariq Mehmood and Clerk Ahmed against whom a case was also registered with Police Station Anti-Corruption Department, they added.

According to sources, a student lodged a complaint with ACE RR Director Arif Raheem, stating that he is doing diploma in associate engineering from a government institution.

He added that he is taking exam of third year in Government High School at Khayaban-Sir-Syed where a clerk Ahmed and Invigilator Tariq forced him to solve paper of another candidate which he refused.

He alleged that the duo threatened him of dire consequences and demanded Rs15,000 as bribe for appearing in the next papers. He said that he paid Rs5,000 cash to the clerk after which he (clerk) handed him over a slip mentioning bank account number of the invigilator, asking him to deposit Rs10,000 in his account. The applicant appealed the director to take action against the accused.

Taking action, the ACE Director Arif Raheem constituted a raiding team under supervision of Circle Officer (HQ) Amjad Shehzad tasking it to arrest the accused. The special team also gave tainted currency notes to the complainant and directed him to pay the duo in the examination centre. In the meanwhile, the team along with Magistrate Umar Hassan Khan raided the school and caught the duo while receiving the bribe red handed. The accused were shifted to Police Station Anti-Corruption for investigation.

ACE RR CO Amjad Shehzad, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of two accused. He said that the accused would be presented before a court on Friday for obtaining their physical remand for further investigation.