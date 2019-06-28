Share:

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi has affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer relationship with Afghanistan marked by deeper cooperation in all spheres.

He said this during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the two Presidents agreed that moving forward and building a relationship that served the cause of peace, security and prosperity was in the best interest of the two countries.

All aspects of the Pak-Afghan relations came under review during the meeting.

President Alvi underlined the importance that Pakistan attached to enhanced political, trade, economic, commercial, educational and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the need for a peaceful solution of the conflict in Afghanistan, President Alvi underscored the importance of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process in this regard.

He appreciated the progress achieved by Afghanistan during the past 18 years, despite enormous challenges.

He reassured that Pakistan, besides playing its role in the peace process, stood ready to help Afghan reconstruction and development efforts.

The President also underlined the need for the world community’s engagement with Afghanistan in the post-settlement phase. The two leaders agreed that both Afghanistan and Pakistan would gain tremendously from peace and stability in the region.

They further agreed that increased connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan would help accelerate the trade and energy flows and contribute to the prosperity of the two countries and the region. The role of new technologies in this context was also recognized.

Following the meeting, President Alvi hosted a banquet dinner in honour of President Ghani and his entourage.