RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking with the highest enthusiasm by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction awareness activities, said ANF HQ spokesman on Thursday.

The drug demand reduction / awareness activities included walks, games/ sports competitions, speech/ debate competitions, lectures, seminar and workshops in different parts of country paying especial emphasis on major cities e.g. Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi etc. through Regional Directorates of ANF Pakistan to make general masses especially youth aware of hazard resulted by drug abuse in connection with the day, he added.

He said that ANF arranged special drug awareness motor car and bike rallies from Faisal Mosque to F-9 Park and from T-Chowk to Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.

A drug awareness stage drama “Andhair Nagri” was also arranged by ANF at auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council to observe World Drugs Day with professional fervour and to engage and attract young generation towards healthy activities.

Similarly, another drug awareness walk was arranged from PTC Chowk to F-9 Park, Islamabad and drug awareness stage drama “Band Gali” was also arranged at Auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Arts in collaboration with PNCA on Wednesday last.

Other than that, a drug awareness drama “Doraha” was also presented by Anti Narcotics Force, Pakistan at Murree Arts Council on 27th June 2019, and organized walk at Mall Road, Murree in which a large number of peoples and students of school & colleges participated, the spokesman said.

He said in addition to these awareness activities, ANF also arranged display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at Airports, Railway Stations, Bus Addas, Roads, Chowks, Traffic Signals and other important public places. Further, ANF Awareness Video messages have also been played on LEDs installed at Airports, Railway Stations, important chowks, Bus Addas, Shopping Malls and other prominent places throughout Pakistan.

Awareness Material e.g. brochures, pamphlets and leaflets carrying special messages about threats linked with drug abuse were also distributed amongst general public at public places throughout the country. All cellular companies forwarded Drug Awareness Message “Say No To Drug” to all mobile users of Pakistan. Radio, TV and local cable channels of all provinces also played ANF Video Public Service Message, he informed.

Fulfilling its commitment to eradicate drugs and establish a “Drug Free Society”, the importance of social media is mandatory during the current era, hence ANF also launched drug awareness campaign on social media, he added.