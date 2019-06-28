Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket teams most reliable batsman century maker against New Zealand, Babar Azam, has termed his knock ‘best’, which doubled his joy with his team’s success in the crucial match of the World Cup at Edgbaston ground.

Babar continued his eye-catching form with an unbeaten 101 against unbeatable New Zealanders and kept alive Pakistan’s hope for a semifinal qualification. It was his 10th career ODI century, and Pakistan’s first World Cup 100 scored by a non-opening batsman since 1997.

And it was as cultured an innings as you could wish for, a series of aesthetically pleasing strokes puncturing the New Zealand field. Brilliant, brutal and, for Pakistan, incredibly timely. No wonder he called it his best yet, as he fended off the threat of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson’s pace and Mitchell Santner’s spin in sure-footed style. “This is my best innings,” said Babar.

“The wicket was very difficult and turned a lot in the second half. The plan was to go through to the end and give my 100 per cent. When we started, the plan was to see out Ferguson but when Santner came on, the plan became not to give wickets to him and cover up later when the fast bowlers come on. We are confident we are taking match by match, and hopefully we will qualify. We are very focussed on this,” he added.

Sachin Tendulkar famously scored 523 runs for India at the 1996 World Cup aged just 22. It’s a record 24-year-old Babar, currently on 333 at this tournament, may well be eyeing, with two more group matches to come against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He is fifth on the list of all-time under-25 run scorers, level with Brian Lara’s contribution in 1992, and within touching distance of Ricky Ponting’s 354 in 1999 and AB de Villiers 372 in 2007.

Haris Sohail provided the back-up as Pakistan ended New Zealand’s unbeaten run with a six-wicket victory but Babar will rightly steal the headlines. He was stuck on 99 when he slashed the ball through deep cover, sending the Pakistan crowd to new heights of crazy and embracing Haris, with whom he shared an ultimately decisive 126-run fourth wicket stand.

Lost, won, washout, lost, lost, lost, won, they played New Zealand in their seventh game 27 years ago too and won that. And history duly repeated itself in Birmingham.