Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to go to the people of Pakistan against this tyrannical government in which people have drowned in the tsunami of price hike.

Talking to media in front of parliament building on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto said that there is no way left for opposition but to go to the people. He said that today is a black day in the history of Pakistan because an anti-people and rigged budget was bulldozed in the parliament. Speaker refused to issue production order of two honorable members of National Assembly despite he himself repeatedly asked for their production orders.

Condemning the Speaker he said Speakers are supposed to be impartial but this Speaker is worst than General Ziaul Haq's and General Musharraf's Speakers. There is censorship in the National Assembly. PTI government has attacked Sindh and Thar coal project. The tyrannical government is making people unemployed instead of providing jobs. How long we can bear these injustices, he asked. He asked people to rise against this government and announced his jalsa in Gujar Khan on Saturday.

Chairman PPP Bilawal said that this budget is sucking blood of labors and growers. This government in the name of encroachment has razed to the ground the abode of poor people. Incompetency is the hall mark of this PTI government. Money is forcibly extracted from poor and doling it out to the rich. People were defrauded in the name of change. Opposition had offered government help in good faith but this is an anti people government. He said that this is rigged budget and called it PTIMF budget.

He said that he has started his mass movement and tomorrow (Saturday) he is holding a jalsa in Gujar Khan and will tell the people of Punjab that how this government is looting and plundering the money owned by the poor people of Pakistan. He said that he will also hold jalsas in KP including former Fata and then other cities.