ISLAMABAD - Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal Thursday said that his party would continue to remain part of the coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — a development that has eased the ruling party’s concerns ahead of the crucial vote on the budget.

He also said the government had assured to implement their all six demands including recovery of the missing persons from the insurgency-hit Balochistan.

The BNP-M had agreed to become part of the collation government of Imran Khan in August last year after the ruling PTI signed a six-point agreement with it that contained terms and conditions of the nationalist party.

Later, Mengal had threatened to quit the coalition saying it was reluctant to implement his party’s six points. In the last couple of weeks, BNP-M also threatened to abstain from voting on the budget warning that “it would side with whoever could address its grievances.” The admonition upset the government ranks that had a thin majority in the National Assembly to get the money bill passed.

The PTI sources confirmed that party leader Jehangir Khan Tareen in a series of meetings played a crucial role to convince Mengal that the government would address to his concerns. Tareen persuaded him at a time when the opposition was trying to bring him on their side to block the passage of budget.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak addressing a joint press conference along with Mengal at the Parliament House said that the government would take serious steps towards implementation of the six-point agreement. “The two parties stick to the agreement, and there are no differences between us,” he said and briefly talked on the six points. The six points include recovery of missing persons, giving six percent quota to Balochistan in federal government jobs, address water shortage issue of the province, and repatriation of the Afghan refugees.

Khattak said that a committee has already been formed to address issue of missing persons. He said the government would ensure that the local people do not turn into minority in the process of development of Gwadar Port. There is sense of insecurity among the people of province that locals of Gwadar would turn into minority because a large number of outsiders are migrating to the port city as a result of its fast-track development, he said. “A bill will be introduced in the National Assembly to ensure that the rights of the people of Gwadar are protected,” the minister said.

Regarding water issues of Balochistan, the defence minister said that it has been promised that several small dams would be constructed in the province. The feasibility for construction of two major dams there is also being prepared,” Khattak said adding a gold refinery would also be set up in the province.

He said that six percent quota of the Balochistan youth in government departments will also be ensured. Both sides have agreed on the respectful repatriation of Afghan refugees, he concluded while talking about last point. Speaking on the occasion, Mengal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting had assured members of his party that missing persons’ issue would be resolved.

He said that the prime minister also assured them that neither Balochistan’s share in National Finance Commission Award would be cut nor the18th amendment would be rolled back. Khattak interfered and said, “These were mere rumours because we need a two-thirds majority (in the parliament to make these changes) and we do not have that. I would ask such people to stop lying.”

The BNP chief said the government would soon form a parliamentary committee that will visit Balochistan to prepare a report on the problems being faced by the people of the province and present a report in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the concerns shown by Mengal had prompted the opposition to reach out to him and invited him to attend their multi-parties conference that met on June 26 to make a joint strategy to start an anti-government movement. However, Mengal stayed away from the moot and he along with his party members met with PM at the Parliament House the same say.

During the month of Ramazan, Mengal had attended an Iftar party hosted by PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad and attended by leadership of all opposition parties including PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.