PESHAWAR - Officials of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar have asked the women businesspersons to take full benefit of the Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 to bring their undeclared assets into documented economy.

A four member team of Regional Tax Office Peshawar, comprising on Additional Commissioner Saima Khan, Deputy Commissioner Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Bayla Khan, Assistant Commissioner Nida and Shahid visited the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar and gave a detailed briefing to the business community on the Assets Declaration Scheme 2019, said a press statement issued here on Thursday.

Besides, the WCCI Peshawar president, Azra Jamshid, founder president of the chamber Ms Fitrat Ilyas and other office bearers, a large number of women businesspersons were present on the occasion.

The team of Regional Tax Office Peshawar briefed the participants about the Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 and regarding various taxes and mentioned irritants due to not availing the benefit from the scheme and non-payment of different taxes. They also informed about online filing of declarations through FBR web portal.

The officials viewed that revenue collection was not the main agenda of Assets Declaration Scheme 2019, rather it was meant for allowing undocumented economy into taxation system. They added that the scheme focused on economic revival and growth by encouraging a tax compliant economy.

The RTO team elaborated that any undisclosed assets acquired up to 30th June 2018 could be declared through this scheme on payme

nt of nominal taxes. He said that scheme was opened by 30th June 2019 and would not be further extended.