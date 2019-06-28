Share:

Lahore - Members of the Punjab Assembly from Multan division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly committee room on Thursday.

The chief minister issued immediate instructions for the solution of constituency-related problems of the MPAs and development schemes. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that implementation on the proposals of assembly members will be ensured as “we all have to come up to the expectations of the people. I consider your respect as mine and genuine demands will be fulfilled on a priority basis”, he said. He said that funds have been allocated for the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat and the identification of place will be made with consensus. He regretted that funds meant for the development of southern Punjab were transferred to other projects and people of southern Punjab districts continued to languish in the quagmire of poverty and deprivation because former rulers deceived them in the name of development.

The chief minister said that the PTI government has allocated 35 percent funds for the development of southern Punjab and its right of development will be returned back by the incumbent government. He said that the sports complex will be set up in every tehsil adding that Nishtar-II hospital project has been started in Multan which will be completed at the earliest. Similarly, the pace of work on engineering university project will be expedited. The Chief Minister directed the commissioner to solve the traffic congestion problem in Multan and added that a comprehensive plan be devised for expanding Bosan road and Khanewal road.

On the demand of the assembly members, the Chief Minister directed to investigate irregularities in sports centers which were constructed during the previous tenure and asked the CMIT to submit its report in this regard. He said that a new bridge will also be constructed at Chenab River to reduce the distance to 30 kilometers. He said that sewerage and water supply systems will be improved in Multan city and directed that secretary housing and commissioner Multan should adopt necessary measures after a field visit. He said that trauma center will be set up in Mian Channu along with the restoration of centuries-old heritage of the walled city of Multan. The PTI government has extended the scope of Lahore Walled City Authority to the Punjab province and restoration of old Multan city will be done through this authority. He said that construction of flyover and underpass at railways crossing near Multan timber market will be reviewed along with the provision of machinery and other resources for improving the cleanliness system in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran districts. He said that a new 35 billion rupees project has been devised for improving the civic amenities in different cities including Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran through the support of the World Bank.

The chief minister took notice of complaints about the shortage of antivenin and rabies vaccines in some of the hospitals and directed that the shortage of such vaccines should be immediately plugged. He also directed to check the medical equipment in hospitals, BHUs and RHCs and added that assembly members, commissioners, and DCs should submit their reports after visiting different institutions so that the medical equipment could be kept functional. He informed that new recruitments are being made to fulfill the specialist doctors’ shortage along with the recruitment of six thousand paramedical staff. He further said that the Aab Pak Authority has been established to provide clean drinking water through water filtration plants.

The chief minister directed to initiate crackdown against the elements involved in the narcotics business. He said that special fund has been allocated for the repair and maintenance of worship places of religious minorities because the protection of their rights is our responsibility. Baba Guru Nanak University is being established in Nankana Sahib, he added. The Chief Minister also directed to estimate the damages caused to crops due to rains and hailstorm in Khanewal and other southern Punjab districts adding that agriculture department and administration should submit their report after comprehensive survey. He directed to take necessary measures for the establishment of new rescue 1122 stations on the demand of some assembly members. The meeting also reviewed the proposal for transferring water supply schemes to solar energy. Assembly members presented proposals about the solution of public problems and various other matters relating to their constituencies. They also appreciated the Chief Minister and thanked him for allocating 35 percent development budget for southern Punjab. You have given us honor and respect. Immediate steps are taken for the solution of public problems and things are getting improved, they added. Provincial ministers Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, chief whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, chief secretary, ACS, IG Police, chairman P&D, secretaries, commissioner and RPO Multan and DCs and DPOs of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal were also present.

APC DRAMA BADLY EXPOSED: USMAN BUZDAR

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition’s APC drama has been badly exposed adding that opposition parties should shun negative politics now. In a statement, he said that 22 crore people have rejected undemocratic behavior of the opposition and the corrupt should fully understand that the nation is supportive of complete accountability. Prime Minister Imran Khan has engaged war against corruption while the opposition is busy in saving their ill-gotten money. The fate of APC is writing on the wall for the opposition and Pakistan will move forward through strict accountability of the corrupt, the Chief Minister added.

CM CONGRATULATES CRICKET TEAM ON ITS SUCCESS AGAINST NEW ZEALAND

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team on its success against New Zealand. He said that Pakistani players have proved that they can defeat every team and the wonderful play of Pakistani players has helped to defeat a powerful team of New Zealand. Every Pakistani is happy over this victory and the players have come up to the expectations of the people. I am quite hopeful that the Pakistani team will play semi-final by achieving success in the next matches, he added.

ASSEMBLY MEMBERS FROM MINORITY COMMUNITY CALLS ON CM PUNJAB

A delegation of assembly members belonging to the minority community led by provincial minister for minorities affairs and human rights Ijaz Alam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly on Thursday. The delegation comprised of Mahinder Paul Singh, Peter Gill, and Haroon Imran Gill. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on this occasion that minorities enjoy equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan and added that their religious places will be fully taken care of by the government. We will fully protect the rights of the minorities and funds will be provided for the repair and maintenance of worship places of the minorities. He said that Punjab government has provided stipends for bright students of the religious minorities worth crores of rupees and added that role of minorities in the national development is praiseworthy. Secretary minority affairs and others were also present on the occasion.

>>><<<