Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his assembly chamber on Friday.

Both discussed various matters of mutual interest including public welfare schemes, further improving the working relationship and agreed that both will continue to work jointly for the welfare and prosperity of the people of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that opposition is facing disintegration.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to save the country from the menace of corruption.

The Chief Minister clarified that opposition’s drama won’t work now and we will jointly continue serving the masses.

Talking to CM, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that people were deceived in the name of development during the previous tenure adding that jugglery of fake Khadim-e-Aala has been exposed before the people.

The opposition faced defeat at every front because it has no agenda, he added.