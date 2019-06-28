Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed irrigation department to ensure equitable distribution of water in the command areas of all the three barrages and 14 canals, however adequate water must be released to the command area of Kotri Barrage where early crops of kharif were planted.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding equitable distribution of water particularly to the tail-end areas of Badin, Sujawal and Thatta.

The meeting was attended by Minister Irrigation Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, Special Asssistant to CM on Irrigation Ashfaque Memon, Special Secretary irrigation Aslam Ansari, elected representatives (MPAs) of Badin, Sujawal and Thatta.

The chief minister said that during April and May substantial discharge of 12000 cusecs was provided to Rohri and Nara Canal to facilitate cotton sowing.

He added that cotton sowing target in the both the circles has been achieved to the extent of 90 percent. Murad said that he had decided that adequate water should be provided to Kotri Barrage with priority to Akram Wah and Fuleli Canal to encourage sowing of dry crops and this has been done properly.

Now, early sowing of Kharif crops have been started downstream Kotri, therefore they must be released adequate water.

He said that adequate water would reach to the tail-end areas of Badin, Sujawal and Thatta when all the illegal lifting of water or turning the direction of water courses would continue. “I will not allow anybody to disturb water distribution system,” he said and directed Irrigation Minister Syed Nasir Shah to launch an operation against water theft/illegal water lifting through different means. He directed Commissioner Hyderabad and DIG Hyderabad to provide police force and participate in the cooperation being launched by Irrigation department.

The chief minister also urged Irrigation department to provide adequate supply of water to the right bank canals off taking from Sukkur Barrage such as Rice, NW and Dadu Canals.

Special Secretary Irrigation Aslam Ansari told the meeting that over all there was around 38 percent water shortage. At this the chief minister directed him to ensure equitable supply of water all over Sindh and special attention must be given to the tail-enders.

Minister Irrigation Syed Nasir Shah said that he would personally monitor operation against water theft and would acquire the services of Pakistan Rangers, when required.

He assured the elected representatives of Badin, Sujawal and Thatta that water would be provided to their districts equitably.