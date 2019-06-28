Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallawani presided over a meeting to review the progress on Supreme Court directives about devising an action plan pertaining to Zulfiqarabad Oil Terminal (ZOT) at his office here on Thursday.

The representatives of KPT, KMC, OCAC, district administration and others also attended the meeting.

The commissioner stressed upon the heads of agencies that despite of passing six months and holding five meetings over the issue, no substantial progress was made in the matter.

He added that before submitting a final report to SC, all agencies should speed up their efforts and show results to clear the area (Shirin Jinnah Colony). He advised that all tankers should be moved to ZOT area which was already set up for the purpose to utilise it immediately for proper easiness of traffic flow in the area.

He further directed the KMC to issue legal notices and adopt a legal procedure within a week to vacate the oil tanker area speedily and take steps to provide infrastructural facilities there [ZOT].He also asked KPT to assist the local police to resolve the issue on priority basis. OCAS mentioned that they had paid fixed payment but still no progress observed in the matter.

The PSO representative said that they were filling the oil regularly but all others should also be bound to follow the procedure. At present 5,800 tankers were registered with two officers who monitored supply of oil regularly.

The commissioner assured that their issues would be resolved. The district administration would provide all possible assistance to them. Further, he directed the Malir DC to keep vigil over the issue and to submit a detailed report to him.