Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said fatwa-issuing clerics are the biggest threat to Pakistan.

The federal minister expressed his views on Twitter and wrote that people from all sects should perform jihad against this attitude as 75 percent of our problems develop due to such clerics.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deserves applause for taking stand over this issue.

Let it be known that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said in the All Parties Conference (APC) that Prime Minister Imran Khan committed blasphemy against the Companions of the Prophet (PBUH), and this issue must be highlighted in the APC declaration.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari opposed Maulana Fazlur Rahman and maintained that it will not be allowed to use religion against anyone.