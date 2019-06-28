Share:

LAHORE (PR) Under the project of e-Rozgaar by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), She Wins, a training program designed to develop skills in women for their career growth and empowerment has its first batch with 50 students graduating here Thursday. “We all need to contribute one way or the other so that the society remains relevant in times to come,” said the Director Entrepreneurship PITB Atif Mumtaz while addressing the trainees on this occasion. She Wins is a one week training program focused on helping women develop skills for their career growth and empowerment.