KARACHI - Ace choreographer and woman of many talents, Frieha Altaf who has long been associated with the LUX Style Awards (LSA) is the official show director for LSA 2019 that is scheduled to take place in July next month.

After a successful run last year where she orchestrated two grand segments at the show, she is brewing another star-studded yet glamorous flow of activities and elaborate performances full of flair and star power for this year’s show.

Frieha’s diverse talents and her immense experience within the Entertainment and Fashion Industry is what makes her the ideal match for putting together the most coveted awards night Pakistan witnesses. Speaking on this occasion, she said, “It gives me great pleasure to return to LSA as Show Director. LSA is the single, most prestigious, non-aligned platform that honors excellence from the Fashion, Film, Music and Television and I’m glad I’m a part of the 18th LUX Style Awards.Having been associated with the LSA for numerous years, I always aim to bring forth Pakistan’s best each year. While I cannot reveal the details about LSA ’19, I can promise you all a thrilling and glamorous show with performances that will certainly showcase the best of our entertainment and fashion industries.” Over the years Frieha has introduced new talent and honored legends, merged music and fashion and dance and drama to re-create some of the most iconic moments for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. From Shabnam to Saba Qamar, from Nadeem Baig sahib to Humayun Saeed, from Mehnaz and Nahid Akhtar to Aima Baig, from Niloufer Shahid to Sana Safinaz every big star and major player has had a role to showcase the best of Pakistan. For the 18th edition, Frieha Altaf’s Catwalk is working with the many prominent personalities who plan tirelessly to bring forth a seamless show to the audience. Time and again, she instinctively and intuitively addsunique elements to the many signature performances at the LUX Style Awards and we wait in anticipation to find out!