Do you feel like you have a relationship with your cigarettes? A lot of smokers do. It is common for smokers to describe cigarette as their friends, which lifts their mood when the day’s drudgery is over. Smoking, however, is like a friend who only wears the mask of goodness, but kills you silently behind your back. Asking someone to stop smoking is like asking them to give up on something valuable, which in reality is harmful to them.

In conclusion, all of you smokers should quit smoking since it has a very harmful impact on your health as well as on the health of the people around you. Breaking up your friendship with smoking will not only benefit you but will also improve your health. It is never too late to quit!

DUAA RAZI,

Karachi.