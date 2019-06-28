Share:

KARACHI - The Director General of Sindh Rangers Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House in Karachi.

During the meeting, overall law and order situation of the province was discussed besides other matters of importance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor lauded the role of law enforcement agencies including army, police and rangers for the restoration of peace in the province especially Karachi. The Governor and DG Rangers also expressed firm resolve to eliminate every type of crime from the province.