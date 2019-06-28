Share:

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos admits that he may have to move in order to get the game time he is looking for.

The 22-year-old is currently starring for the Spain Under-21 side in Italy, but has struggled to make an impact since joining Real Madrid from Betis in 2017.

His first season saw him make just four league starts and although he started 12 league games last season, only two of those were following Zinedine Zidane's return as coach and the pair are thought to enjoy a difficult relationship.

With Madrid having spent over 300 million euros on new signings already this summer, the club aim to capitalize on Ceballos' performances in the European Under-21 tournament to sell him at a high price and although the midfielder would rather stay at the club, speaking on Spanish radio, he admitted he may have to move.

"I don't want them to sell me," Ceballos said on 'Onda Cero' adding that "I want to enjoy myself and feel important wherever I play."

"I think I have a lot of good football in me and I think next season is going to be my best," he said.

Ceballos said he was enjoying playing in the Under-21's after another difficult campaign with his club.

"I play to enjoy myself and to show what I can do. I know it wasn't my best season, but I was really hoping things would work out here (in Italy)," he admitted.

Spain will play Germany in the Under-21 final on Sunday and Ceballos admitted it "could be the most important game of my life."