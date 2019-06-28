Share:

LAHORE Indus Motors Company (IMC) will support Saadi Abbas Jalbani, local karate athlete, and Zainab Barkat, national wheelchair table tennis champion, to represent Pakistan in the Olympic Games and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020. “This is part of company’s global ‘Start Your Impossible’ initiative that reflects the Olympic and Paralympics spirit of encouragement, challenge and progress,” said CEO IMC Ali Asghar Jamali during a press conference at a local hotel on Thursday. He added that this global initiative highlights the company’s mission of creating a barrier-free society and reinforces its values of humility, hard work, overcoming challenges, and never giving up. “IMC has supported athletes to keep Pakistani flag high in international events. We believe that Saadi Abbas and Zainab Barkat will achieve marvelous success in their journey towards Olympic Games and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020” said Ali.