LAHORE : Inflation is the biggest problem of Pakistan and the non-stop price hike is multiplying the miseries of people. The problems like unemployment and inflation are being faced by Pakistan due to an international conspiracy. Pakistan is being punished because of launching the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the country. This was the upshot of speeches made during a seminar on “inflation and good governance in Pakistan” at the Hameed Nizami Press Institute on Thursday. PTI leader and Chairman Taskforce on price control Akram Chaudhry presided over the seminar. PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir, JI leader Liaqat Baloch, PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry, and PMLQ leader Kamil Ali Agha attended the seminar as special guests. While speaking on this occasion, Akram Chaudhry said that the country was facing the current economic crunch because of corruption and bad governance in the past. He said that it was a matter of serious concern that we have to import fruits, vegetables, and grains. Actually, the bureaucracy was in power in the country since 1970, he said. PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir said the political leaders are either hanged or sent to jails in this country. He also said that PM Imran Khan launched the politics of hate while he talks about the state of Madina. He said that one-way traffic was being run in the country in the name of accountability.