Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat- e- Islami chief Sirajul Haq called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI chief said that a bright future of Afghanistan and Pakistan was linked with peace. He said that a dialogue between all the parties in Afghanistan was inevitable for restoring peace in that country.

Sirajul Haq said that the JIP had always served the Afghan people and its association with the Afghan refugees had been very close and brotherly.

The JI chief further said that Afghanistan and Pakistan had no choice except to be friends. He said the people of the two countries had deep and historic ties of love and fraternity based on religion and common culture. He said the differences between the two states had been created by the enemy and must come to an end. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told the JI chief that his government attached great importance to this country and was willing to further improve its ties with it.

Ghani to address businessmen

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will visit Lahore on Friday (today), official sources said.

Ghani will also address business community at the Governors House in Lahore in the afternoon. A large number of leading trade leaders, businessmen, and industrialists will also attend the event. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani along with a high-powered team comprising ministers, advisers, and businessmen reached in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.