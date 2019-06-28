Share:

LAHORE : The Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad has called off its planned strike on July 1 after its leadership was given assurance by Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar that their problems will be solved. Central Chairman of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chaudhry Anwar along with other representatives and members of Kissan Ittehad had a meeting with the governor and informed him about the problems facing farmers. Sarwar assured them of timely solution to their problems upon which they announced calling off their protest call for July 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that Federal and Provincial Governments were working collaboratively to work out the problems being faced by farmers on priority basis. The Governor assured them that government would make sure that they get their payments pending with Sugar Mills. He also pledged to ensure supply of adulteration free pesticides.

Ch. Sarwar said that farmers’ role in country’s economy could not be ignored. He added that the government will provide subsidy to farmers on electricity, pesticides and other agriculture inputs in its relief package to be announced soon.

Also, a 5-member delegation of Czech-Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Mr. Daniel Pawlas met with Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar. Representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Parliamentary Affairs were also present. Ch. Sarwar thanked the delegation for providing scholarships to Pakistani students and their assurance of full co-operation in the provision of clean drinking water to whole of Punjab. He urged the two countries to send parliamentary delegations to each other’s countries to boost legislative contacts and people to people exchanges. These friendship exchanges help reinvigorating parliamentary and democratic attitudes among people, he said. “Pakistan has a huge potential for investment and tourism and your country can avail this opportunity in its favour. He said Pakistan was working on its tourist industry to attract foreign tourists here.

A delegation of National lobbying group headed by Krishan Sharma and Haqoob Gull also met with Governor Punjab and briefed him on the legislation for minorities and Hindu Marriage Laws.