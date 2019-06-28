Share:

Rawalpindi - A man died of snake bite while two others sustained burn injuries when a cylinder exploded in a house here on Thursday, sources said.

According to sources, a young man Waqas was providing fodder to the cattle at Bashindot Village of Kallar Syedan when a snake appeared from somewhere and bit him. The family members and other locals rushed the victim to Basic Health Unit (BHU) but the doctors declared him dead, they said. The sources added that the incidents of snake bite in Kallar Syedan were on the rise while the government had failed in supplying anti-venom injections.

Separately, two persons received burnt injuries when a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a house located near Pathan Masjid in Dheri Hassanabad, the area of Police Station (PS) Civil Line, sources said. Rescue 1122 moved the victims to Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment. Police also inspected the blast site and begun investigation. On the other hand, a heavy contingent of police along with other law enforcement agencies carried out a search operation at Railway Colony and its suburbs, the limits of PS Airport. The search operation was conducted on instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali. According to a police spokesman, the police and other LEAs checked 25 houses and compiled data of some 65 persons after questioning them. He added that the police also arrested a man Rizwan Younis on charges of keeping illegal weapons and recovered rifle and a pistol with 42 bullets. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is on, he said. Talking to media men, SP Syed Ali said that police were in action to purge the area from outlaws and suspects to maintain the law and order situation.