TOBA TEK SINGH - A man was shot at and injured at Gojra over property dispute on Thursday.

Gojra City police said that accused trader Sheikh Naeem had some dispute with iron merchant Haji Abdul Waheed over ownership of shop. When Haji Abdul Waheed reached his shop in the morning, Naeem opened fire on him. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

DIES

A man died after a wall of his house fell on him during heavy windstorm followed by rain on Wednesday night at Kamalia. The deceased farmer, identified as Naseer Ahmed, was injured critically when his mud wall fell on him. He was rushed to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

VAN OVERTURNS

A van overturned after its driver attempted to save a motorcyclist who appeared in front of the van on Toba-Chichawatni Road near Kamalia Sugar Mills. The injured were given first aid by Rescue 1122 while six of seriously injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. They included Kashif Riaz, Bashiran Bibi, Sajida Kashif, Farzana Sabir, Ghulam Shabir and Hifza Rajab.

BOOKED

An abduction case of two brothers had been registered on Thursday by Gojra City police. Complainant Ramzana Bibi of Green Town of Gojra told the police that her sons - Usman and Qurban were taken away in a car by four persons, namely Nauman, Raheel, Billa and Idrees to Peshawar. She said that the accused had promised to provide them jobs, but they had no contact with her since they left for Peshawar. She suspected that they might have been murdered or sold into forced labour. Police are investigating.