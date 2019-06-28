Share:

MULTAN - In a massive campaign against defaulters, the Multan Electric Power Company has recovered Rs1.31 billion from private dead defaulters during 11 months of ongoing financial year 2018-19.

Mepco sources revealed that the amount was recovered from over 100,000 dead defaulters and the operation would continue against running and permanent defaulters.

According to details, the recovery teams of Mepco recovered over Rs280 million from 25,744 dead defaulters in Multan circle, Rs146 million 11,158 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs103 million from 5,296 defaulters in Vehari, over Rs199 million in Bahawalpur, Rs83.8 million from 6,563 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs152 million from 11,999 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, over Rs175 million from 12,530 defaulters Muzaffargarh, Rs57 million from 4,897 defaulters in Bahawalnagar and Rs106 million from 7,437 defaulter in Khanewal.

Campaign carried out during 11 months of fiscal year 2018-19

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Mepco has issued a direction to all Superintending Engineers of circles to carry out indiscriminate action against defaulters and cut off their power supply.

136 POWER PILFERERS CAUGHT

In a joint operation with the task forces the Mepco Surveillance teams have caught 136 power pilferers from different areas of South Punjab in just one day on Tuesday. The teams imposed fine worth over Rs. 4 million on the power pilferers besides getting registered cases against two of them. The accused were found involved in stealing electricity through different illegal methods. Mepco sources said that 16 power pilferers were caught from Multan, 17 Dera Ghazi Khan, 17 Vehari, nine Bahawalpur, 14 Sahiwal, 17 Rahim Yar Khan, 15 Muzaffargarh, 14 Bahawalnagar and 17 Khanewal.