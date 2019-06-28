Share:

KARACHI - The met office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis on coming Friday and Saturday.

The routine sea-breeze (southwestern winds) have returned to the port city providing some relief to the citizens suffering from a spell of hot and humid weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its forecast predicted partly cloudy weather with occasion gusty winds in Karachi on Thursday night. The PMD however, forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle late night and early morning on Friday and Saturday.

Karachi’s various localities had also received morning drizzling in the past week.

The temperature was recorded as 35 degrees Celsius in Karachi, while humidity recorded at 57 percent today.

According to the weather department, a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday, while very hot in plain areas of Sindh and Punjab.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Kalat and Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperatures were recorded 46°Celsius in Sibbi and Jaccobabad, while 45°Celsius in Sukkur, D.G.Khan, Larkana, Rohri and Dadu. NNI