Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has filed corruption reference several people, including against senior leader of PML-N and former advisor Civil Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Muhammad Irfan Elahi, ex- Secretary Civil Aviation, M. Raheel Ahmed, Chief HR Officer, Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan , former CEO PIA, Tariq Mehmood Pasha in illegal appointment of Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan as CEO PIA.

As per details, Supreme Court of Pakistan vide order dated 22.07.2018 passed in Case No. 42697-S/2018, referred NAB to ascertain the validity of appointment of CEO, PIACL. During investigation it was established that the accused Muhammad Irfan Elahi , former Secretary Civil Aviation, M. Raheel Ahmed, Chief HR Officer, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Tariq Mehmood Pasha of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited here in after referred as PIACL, knowingly with mollified intentions through misuse of authority appointed accused Musharraf Rasool Cyan as Chief Executive Officer(CEO) by violating relevant rules and laws.

The last PML-N government had appointed the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Mehtab Abbasi as aviation advisor to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and after a few months of Abbasi’s appointment, Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan was also appointed CEO of PIA. After a year, the Supreme Court declared Dr Cyan’s appointment illegal after hearing a case filed by the PIA officers’ association challenging his appointment. Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who headed the three-member bench of the Supreme Court that gave the verdict, said: “Mehtab Abbasi was a party to the appointment.”

The NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) was chaired by chairman NAB Justice(Retd) Javed Iqbal had given the approval to file corruption references against accused persons in this case on the basis of misused authority and gave approval of the appointment of Dr Cyan as CEO of PIA. They caused a loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer through their wrong decision.