SARGODHA - Police arrested nine suspects including four women and a hotel manager over prostitution in two separate raids here the other day. The Cantonment Police raided A-Hayat Hotel at Khyam Cinema Chowk and arrested a couple in an objectionable condition. The police also arrested the hotel manager.

In Ali Town, within the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police, a police team led by Sub Inspector Abdullah raided a house to arrest a proclaimed offender named Gull Wazir. The PO managed to escape from the venue, but the police caught six persons in compromising position. Police arrested them and filed a case against them.