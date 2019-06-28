Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that friendship between Pakistan and Afghanistan will usher new horizon between the two countries.

He said this during a luncheon in honor of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and their delegation in Lahore Friday.

The Punjab Governor said that time has come that both the countries should jointly combat terrorism and its facilitators as stability in Afghanistan is also in interest of Pakistan.

Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistani Armed Forces rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism.

On his part, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that Afghanistan’s relationship with Pakistan will strengthen with the passage of time. He termed that meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders were successful.

Provincial Ministers and other high ranking officials also attended the luncheon.

Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered Juma Prayer at Governor’s House Masjid in Lahore.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warmly welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani upon his arrival at Lahore Airport.

On this occasion, children presented bouquets to the Afghan President.

Earlier, Ghani met Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif played an important role for peace and stability in the region.

Afghan president also condoled the death of former first lady and Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and conveyed his good wishes for the ex-PM.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met Afghan president and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests.

On Thursday, Afghan president arrived in Pakistan on two-day visit and held meetings with PM Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.