LAHORE : PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.

Accompanied by four other family members, she arrived at the jail at noon and stayed there for more than an hour.

PML-N workers welcomed Maryam Nawaz by showering rose petals on her vehicle. They chanted slogans in favour of PML-N Quaid and against the present regime. Maryam Nawaz expressed anger on not allowing Dr Adnan Khan to meet Nawaz Sharif.

“Today too only five members (close blood relations) were allowed to meet Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, that too under strict surveillance. This is violation of basic human rights. If this is Jaali Hakoomat’s response to the conviction and principled stance, I am not going to be a passive spectator. Beware”, she tweeted.

“Despite recurring angina, MNS’s cardiologist is not being given access to him. Even today he was made to wait outside jail for two hours and sent back without meeting. Shame on Jaali-e-Azam”, her other tweet reads.

“The victimisation increases as I become more vocal. Jaali-e-Azam is directly monitoring this. Would have been better if he had focused his energies on the sinking economy instead of Sharif family. What a pity, spiteful man”, her another tweet reads.