Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday hinted at extending the deadline of the Asset Declaration Scheme. “I am considering it (extension) because there’s a lot of pressure, and lots of people are saying that there is too little time left to register,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan said that within next 48 hours, the government would come up with a programme to accommodate the procrastinators who had emerged in a huge number at the last moment to avail tax amnesty scheme expiring on June 30, 2019.

Talking to PTV’s special transmission “Aap Ka Paisa – Aap Kay Kaam”, the prime minister said he had discussed with his Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi as how the government could facilitate such a people.

He said it was being discussed whether the government should allow the people, complaining the paucity of time, to register within the deadline and get benefit from the scheme after June 30.

Reiterating his call to the nation to avail the tax amnesty scheme, the prime minister said being a non-filer was an illegal act. Besides, the country could not be steered out of the debt trap unless the people paid taxes.

He said inherited from the British colonialism the culture of tax evasion continued in Pakistan because the people found that their tax money was not being used for their welfare rather to support the luxuries of the ruling class.

To a question, he assured the people that he would safeguard them from any harassment by any public institutions after they came under the tax net. He said along with the efforts to enhance the tax net, the government was also striving to reform the FBR to end the mistrust as well as get rid of the corrupt elements.

The prime minister also assured the nation that their tax money would be spent on them. He said for the first time the government had reduced its expenditures with the salaries of the cabinet ministers reduced by 10 percent, PM House expenses by Rs300 million and freezing of the defence expenditures in this budget.

Recounting the philanthropic character of Pakistani nation, he said they could even collect Rs8,000 billion if they made a resolve.

To a question about the rampant corruption in FBR, he PM said no one could mint money illegally if the national institutions were strong enough to make even the leaders accountable.

He said the whole system spoiled when the ruling elite evaded taxes which ultimately led to the distrust among the business community and the destruction of the small business industry.

The prime minister said he had taken the responsibility to reform the FBR along with Shabbar Zaidi through scrutiny and e-governance as it was the matter of country’s survival.

He said the government had allocated around Rs200 billion for its anti-poverty initiative and questioned as how the government could spend required fund for public welfare when half of the tax money went to the payment of markup on foreign loans.

He said the nations always faced tough times and overcame too by increasing their revenue generation that was possible by allowing the businessmen to create wealth that would ultimately create jobs and enhance the tax ratio.

Asked what the tax payers would get in return from the government, he said no system could effectively work without carrot-and-stick policy. This is why the government was struggling to reform the institutions and change the public mindset to declare the tax payers and hard workers the real VIPs and send the money launderers to jail.

ORDER TO CONTROL PRICES

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while taking serious notice of the current disproportionate price hike and ineffectiveness of the controlling system, directed the provincial and federal authorities to launch special campaign to control the same.

In a letter written to all provincial chief secretaries and chief commissioner of Islamabad by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister said the effective implementation of the local and special laws concerning efficient service delivery and relief to the general public was one of the prime responsibilities of the field administration.

He said the lack of coordination among various stakeholders, poor understanding or implementation and indifferent attitude had established redundancy of these laws, thus increasing the sufferings of general public.

The prime minister said under the campaign, a strategy would be devised by all concerned stakeholders to implement price control laws effectively from the wholesale markets to retail shops.

All the authorities concerned would make price and market control committees more effective besides taking stern action against the perpetrators under law. The field officers have also been directed to frequently visit the wholesale markets and be present at the time of auctions to determine the realistic rates.

The prime minister had asked all the provincial secretaries to frequently have a surprise check in the districts. The special branch would report daily the implementation of directives to the chief secretary and the chief minister concerned.

It has also been directed to develop a mechanism to check unscrupulous elements which charged disproportionate prices without sufficient cause, besides taking strict action against the hoarders.

Under this campaign, the price control committees would notify the rates of essential commodities regularly and also ensure their effective implementation. Moreover, a performance evaluation mechanism, with reward and punishment would be developed to ensure success of this campaign.

The letter had also sought an implementation report on the said directives to be submitted with the PM Office within seven days.