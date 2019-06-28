Share:

KASUR - Kot Radha Kishan police busted a three-member dacoit gang here the other day. According to the police, accused Babar alias Bablu had formed a gang along with his two accomplices, namely Saeed alias Saeeda and Nabi Ahmed. The gang had been involved in different incidents of dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft. A police team under the command of DSP Saddr Circle sher Javed traced out the accused and held them. The police recovered four motorcycles, Rs50,000 cash, a cell phone and three pistols from their possession.