OKARA - The district police arrested many suspects with liquor and drugs here on Tuesday. The police arrested Ghulam Abbas of Pir Ali with 16 litres of liquor, Sarfraz of Jassokay Kalasan with 13 litres of liquor, Kabir of village 25/1AL with 20 litres of liquor, Waqas Ali of 26/2R with 19 litres of liquor, Kashif of 67/AML with 20 litres of liquor and Asif of Qila Sondha Singh with 210g of charas. Cases were registered by police.