KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday distributed cheques among the needy people on behalf of Pakistan People’s Party Minorities Wing in connection with 66th birthday of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Peoples Secretariat.

The adviser was chief guest on this occasion. He said that Pakistan People’s Party believed in the freedom and welfare of minorities.

Wahab said that PPP is the only political party that is taking concrete steps to protect the rights of all minorities and empowering them socially, politically and economically. He said we should help marginalised people to raise their standards of living.

Wahab said on the occasion that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a great leader of Asia played historic role in moving the country towards a tremendous path. Wahab said that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is taking the mission of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and her mission in the prosperity of every Pakistani.

Reacting to Federal State Minister’s statement, Wahab said that the address of Sheharyar Afridi is the result of pistachio adding that if the usage of narcotics is necessary for higher education he said that the PTI leaders are champion of blame game and he said this type of statement is showing their indecent lower mentality level.

Reacting to the address of Sheharyar Afridi that it is necessary to get English Education and use of drugs, the adviser said that the claim of PTI leaders for the end of drugs are fake and nation knows who uses drugs.

He said that all leaders of PTI are champions of accusation and blame games. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there is a huge lack of political insight and law – understanding in PTI leadership and workers, he concluded.