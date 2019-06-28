Share:

TUNIS - A bomb attack occurred Thursday at the Rue Charles de Gaulle, near the French embassy in the capital Tunis, Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

A suicide bomber blew himself up, injuring two police officers and three civilians.

“The victims were transported to the hospital to receive medical care,” said the statement. Ten minutes after the first attack, a second explosion hit the car park of the headquarters of the El Gorjani Counter-Terrorism Directorate in Tunis.

According to the ministry, a young man attempted to commit a suicide bombing inside El Gorjani but was arrested by the police officers. He then blew himself up in the car park. “Four police officers were injured in this bomb attack,” said the ministry statement.

On Thursday morning, a “terrorist group” attacked the broadcasting station at Mount Orbata in Gafsa, Mosaique FM, a private radio station, quoted Mohamed Zekri, the information officer at the ministry of defense, as saying.

According to the source, the “terrorists” have opened fire at the station, which is protected by military units, and then fled.

“This attack did not cause any material damage or injury,” said the source, adding that security and military units are conducting sweep operations in search of “terrorists.”