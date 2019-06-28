Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has exposed another failure of the last government headed by Shehbaz Sharif. “The previous Punjab government signed an MoU with Medi Urge company on 20 mobile health units. At least Rs2.5 million were monthly expenses of one mobile health unit according to the contract. Now we are running these free mobile health units in only Rs1 million per month,” she said. She said that free medical facilities through these free mobile health units were being provided in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Rahim year Khan. More than 150,000 patients have been provided free medical facilities through these free mobile health units in Punjab. Patients can get the free medical facility of X-ray, ultrasound, all blood tests, oxygen and medicines through these free mobile health units. The corrupt government of Shehbaz Sharif made billions of rupees by introducing fake health schemes.