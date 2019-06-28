Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed ‘The Sindh Finance Bill, 2019’ by rejecting all amendments proposed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan amid protest of opposition for imposing ‘too many taxes’ on the people.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds the finance portfolio moved the bill before the house which was opposed by three major opposition parties — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Grand Democratic Alliance and MQM-P.

Speaking on the bill, Murad said that owing to shortage of funds they had to impose taxes, adding that they would try to ensure that these taxes don’t hit the common man. “If the Centre releases our due share, we could reduce these taxes by convening special session of the assembly,” he added.

Responding to some lawmakers’ assertion that taxes were imposed on urban areas only, the chief minister said that Karachi is integral part of Sindh of would remain the same. “Some members of differentiate tax collection from Karachi and other parts of Sindh but they should understand that Karachi is part of Sindh,” said Murad.

Fiery and loudly speech of the chief minister irked the Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi who boycotted the proceedings while other PTI members kept protesting throughout Murad’s speech. “Do whatever you want but my tone will be the same, if you talk against my Dharti,” the CM added.

Briefing on the bill, the Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that motor vehicle registration tax was increased a bit but the tax would remain same on transfer of a vehicle. “Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,000 would be collected as tax on registration of 70 CC to 125 CC and 150 CC bikes respectively,” he added.

On the other hand, PTI, MQM-P and GDA opposed the bill, saying that this would further increase burden on the people.

Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that they never distinguish Karachi from Sindh but the city has different angles than other parts of Sindh. “The government collects most of tax from Karachi but its infrastructure is destroyed,” he added. Naqvi said that the government has increased tax even on online Taxi service which he said performing the responsibility of the government. “At the one hand, a private company is providing people better transportation but on the other hand, the government is not facilitating it either,” he said.

Muhammad Hussain of the MQM-P said that the government has imposed a tax even on the motorcyclists, adding that a large number of poor people use bike to commute as the government had failed to provide them public transport.

After the discussion, the bill was presented before the house which passed it amid protest of the opposition. Later, the house was adjourned till Friday at 10am.