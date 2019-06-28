Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that credit of turning tax recovery process into a national movement goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the special assistant said, “It is Imran Khan who has taken the practical step to put the country on the path of self-reliance. This is called patriotism.”

She asked nation to wage a struggle to steer the country out of current problems.

Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister has taken bold decisions keeping in view the national interests. Bright future will be our destination if we manage to pass through the crisis with courage and stability, she added.