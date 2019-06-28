Share:

The bad condition of the roads causes a lot of inconvenience to the people, causing traffic jams and accidents during the peak office hours.

The piles of garbage and rubbish can be seen everywhere on the roads. The stinking smell from the festering garbage has become unbearable in some places. The lack of a proper drainage system is also responsible for the damage. It should come as no surprise to find that a poor drainage system results in water flooding of the roads which in turn damages them. This bad system has generated many fatal diseases as well and is polluting the environment.

The whole transport system is badly affected due to the poor conditions of the roads. The concerned authorities are requested to take necessary action in this regard.

SARIM BIN FAISAL,

Karachi.