In this busy world, we have become materialistic. We don’t have time for others. We do not think about the problems of others. This scientific world has made us robots with no feelings. We all have become impatient and do not understand people around us. You should try to understand the people around you because you are in this world to help others. The person you are arguing with may have some problems you are not trying to understand.

We have to tolerate little things in life. The basic thing is to understand the mind of Human beings. If a person is smiling, perhaps he is also hiding hundreds of sorrows. You should, therefore, try to understand the heart and mind of peoples.

DUAA RAZI,

Karachi.