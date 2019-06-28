Share:

HAFIZABAD - A Lady Health Visitor (LHV) of DHQ Hospital and an Assistant of Agriculture Department Hafizabad were arrested by Anti-Corruption circle officer on the charge of allegedly extorting bribe from two citizens.

According to official sources, Anti-Corruption Circle Officer Ch Ansar Farooq Maan along with area magistrate raided Agriculture Department office and arrested Aslam (Assistant) on the charge of allegedly extorting Rs5,000 from fertiliser dealer Riaz for approving sample of fertiliser. The same officers raided DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and arrested LHV Saima Akmal on the charge of extorting Rs3,000 from the wife of Sadhir in a delivery case. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

KIDNAPPED

Ayub, a poor worker of Qila Balwant Singh was kidnapped at gunpoint and seriously tortured by three influential accused in broad daylight. According to a police source, victim Ayub stood near PTI office on Darbar Road when Iftikhar Ahmed Salar, Shehzad Ahmed, Abdur Rehman, Alias Mani, travelling in a car, intercepted him and bundled him in to the car at gunpoint. The accused took him to a housing colony on Madhrianwala Road where the accused along with four others allegedly tied his hands and legs and seriously tortured him. The motive of the offence could not be ascertained as yet. The police have registered a case against seven accused and are investigating.

REPAIRS TO BUMPY

ROADS DEMANDED

Scores of transporters have called upon the provincial government to ensure necessary repair/carpeting of three-mile stretch of Hafizabad-Khanqah Dogran road linking Safdarabad Motorway Interchange without further delay so as to prevent day-to-day road mishaps.

They said that the road was carpeted about twenty years ago and hundreds of vehicles pass daily on this road but three mile portion of the road near Kariala village has developed depressions and ditches due to heavy traffic and water-logging. They said that they have been requesting the district administration time and again for the proper repair/carpeting of the road but due to lack of funds the condition of the road has been further deteriorated for the past over one year causing day-to-day road mishap as the road has become bumpy.

They have called upon the Chief Minister of the Punjab and local MPAs and MNAs to ensure early repair of this important road.