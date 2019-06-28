Share:

KARACHI - Men in police uniforms deprived a family from cash and other valuables in North Nazimabad locality of Karachi on Thursday. A citizen has informed the police authorities in a written application about the heist incident and requested its inquiry.

According to the complaint, a police mobile, carrying two men in police uniform and others in plain cloths, along with riders on two motorbikes, entered in the house and checked national identity cards of the family members. They also thoroughly searched the house, the complaint said.

The men misbehaved with the women of the house and children, according to the application. The accused during the search broke locks of a bag, robbed 1.25 Lac rupees cash and fled from the house, the citizen complained.

The incident took place at Block-S of North Nazimabad area at night two days ago, according to details.

However, no progress has been reported in the police investigation of the incident so far. Score of incidents about involvement of the men in uniform of law enforcement agencies in crimes, have also been reported in the city earlier.