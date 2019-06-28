Share:

Manchester - West Indies have been eliminated from the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, after losing out to India by 125 runs at Old Trafford.

On a beautifully clear, hot day at Old Trafford, Virat Kohli looked to have hit the jackpot when he won the toss and opted to bat first on a hard, flat track, but a cracking bowling performance from the Windies seamers restricted India to 268/7. Kohli himself was the star of the show for his side with the willow, playing a fluent 72 before planting a tame pull into the hands of short mid-wicket. The subsequent overs saw Kemar Roach (3/36) and Jason Holder (2/33) squeeze with expert precision, before Sheldon Cottrell (2/50) was tasked with combatting India’s middle-order hitters in the latter stages.

He managed to snare Hardik Pandya for a 38-ball 46, and some probing lengths prevented MS Dhoni from reaching his brutal, finisher-potential, as the 37-year old prevailed unscathed for 56 from 61 deliveries. Windies floundered in their pursuit of 269, and early scalps from the rampant Indian seamers left Holder’s team with a steep uphill climb. Mohammad Shami followed up his magnificent hat-trick against Afghanistan with another vital contribution, dismissing Chris Gayle (6) in the fifth over before following up with the wicket of Shai Hope (5) in the seventh.

Of the West Indies batters, only Sunil Ambris – making his first appearance of CWC19 – and Nicholas Pooran put up any sort of fight in their side’s response. The former departed for 31 after being pinned lbw by Pandya, while the latter stuck around for 50 balls before falling to Kuldeep Yadav for 28. Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in as many balls to see the end of Carlos Brathwaite and Fabian Allen, and tail was cleaned up with relative ease as India secured the win by 125 runs.

After the match, West Indies captain Jason Holder said: “At the half-way point, we thought we could get there, but obviously it was more than what we needed to do. We’ve let ourselves down significantly. We’ve dropped a few chances in the field, and we could have taken our chances. Still a lot of positives, Kemar Roach was very positive and Sheldon Cottrell as well. We’ve got to finish well. The bowlers have had a reasonable campaign. They gave a big effort in each game. We’ve done a fair job, but fielding definitely has to improve.” Player of the match and India captain Virat Kohli said: “I can’t complain. We’ve just become number one yesterday, and to be honest we’ve been playing like that for a while now. Things haven’t gone our way with the bat for two games now, but we’ve still won and that’s impressive for me.

“Much better - we were in a similar situation (today, just like Afghanistan) but in the last game we didn’t calculate as well.”

I think Hardik played really well, and MS finished really well, and 270 was always difficult to get on this pitch.”

(On his innings) It’s been my strength to assess conditions quickly. 70 percent of my runs come in singles, and that’s the best way to keep runs coming,” he added.

About Dhoni, the India captain said: “Dhoni looks what he wants to do, and anybody can have off-days. When he has off-days, everybody starts talking. We back him, and the best thing is when you need extra 15-20 runs in the end, he does that well. He knows how to bat with the tail. His experience, eight out of 10 times, works for us. We have quite a few players who play instinctive cricket. He’s one guy who sends out a message that what the par score is on a pitch.

“If he says 265 is a good score on a pitch, we don’t aim for 300 and end up scoring 230. He’s a legend for us, and hopefully he’ll continue. The last two games, things haven’t gone as we thought it would, but we’ve found ways of winning. The intensity in the field in the first 15 overs is something really good. Bodies on the line, and mindset. We feel we can win from any situation,” he added.

Scorecard

INDIA:

K Rahul b Holder 48

R Sharma c Hope b Roach 18

V Kohli c sub b Holder 72

V Shankar c Hope b Roach 14

K Jadhav c Hope b Roach 7

MS Dhoni not out 56

H Pandya c Allen b Cottrell 46

M Shami c Hope b Cottrell 0

Kuldeep Yadav not out 0

EXTRAS: (b 1, w 6) 7

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 50 overs) 268

FOW: 1-29, 2-98, 3-126, 4-140, 5-180, 6-250, 7-252.

BOWLING: SS Cottrell 10-0-50-2, KAJ Roach 10-0-36-3, O Thomas 7-0-63-0, FA Allen 10-0-52-0, JO Holder 10-2-33-2, CR Brathwaite 3-0-33-0.

WEST INDIES :

C Gayle c Jadhav b M Shami 6

S Ambris lbw b Pandya 31

S Hope b Mohammed Shami 5

N Pooran c Shami b K Yadav 28

S Hetmyer c Rahul b M Shami 18

J Holder c Jadhav b Chahal 6

C Brathwaite c Dhoni b Bumrah 1

F Allen lbw b Bumrah 0

K Roach not out 14

S Cottrell lbw b Chahal 10

O Thomas c Sharma b Shami 6

EXTRAS: (b 9, lb 3, nb 1, w 5) 18

TOTAL: (all out, 34.2 overs) 143

FOW: 1-10, 2-16, 3-71, 4-80, 5-98, 6-107, 7-107, 8-112, 9-124, 10-143.

BOWLING: Mohammed Shami 6.2-0-16-4, JJ Bumrah 6-1-9-2, HH Pandya 5-0-28-1, Kuldeep Yadav 9-1-35-1, KM Jadhav 1-0-4-0, YS Chahal 7-0-39-2.

TOSS: India

UMPIRES: R Kettleborough, R Illingworth

TV UMPIRES: Michael Gough

RESERVE UMPIRE: Aleem Dar

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad

TABLEPOINTS

Pos Team Played Won Lost N/R Points Net RR

1 Australia 7 6 1 0 12 +0.906

2 India 6 5 0 1 11 +1.160

3 New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11 +1.028

4 England 7 4 3 0 8 +1.051

5 Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7 -0.133

6 Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7 -0.976

7 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6 -1.119

8 West Indies 7 1 5 1 3 -0.320

9 South Africa 7 1 5 1 3 -0.324

10 Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0 -1.634