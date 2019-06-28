Share:

KARACHI - Another incident of doctors’ negligence reported as a woman died on Thursday after allegedly being administered ‘wrong injection’ at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to details, the 40-year-old Saima was feeling pain in her stomach. In a bid to get treatment, her relatives took her to the Hospital. After examining the patient, the doctor allegedly administered ‘wrong injection’ which took her life.

The family of Saima demanded the police to take action against the hospital management.