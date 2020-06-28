Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Saturday apprehended 15 persons over violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), announced by the Punjab government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to the police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police, during the crackdown, held five shopkeepers namely Nouman, Saddique, Dawood Khan, Muhammad Ishfaq and Ilyas for keeping their shops open behind scheduled time while arrested another four persons namely Nishat, Abid Hussain, Naseer Ahmed and Rizwan for organising a marriage ceremony.Meanwhile, Taxila police also conducted raids and arrested seven suspects, Ghulam Sabir, Mouman, Muhammad Riaz, Basir Shah, Muhammad Shafique and Muhammad Ali for keeping their shops open behind scheduled time. City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younis had strictly directed the authorities concerned to speed up action against those violating the law.