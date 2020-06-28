Share:

LAHORE - As many as 27 more COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Saturday, taking the death toll to 1,656.

Similarly, as many as 1,143 new cases were also reported from across the province, raising the number of patients to 72, 880.

So far 656 casualties have been confirmed in Lahore, 288 Rawalpindi, 163 Faisalabad, 116 Multan, 65 Gujranwala, 59 Sialkot, 47 Rahim Yar Khan, 34 Bahawalpur, 32 Gujrat, 25 Sargodha, 20 Sheikhupura, 17 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 16 Muzafargarh, 15 Sahiwal, 10 Kasur, nine Nankana Sahib, eight Toba Tek Singh, seven each from Okara and Vehari, five each from Attock, Chiniot, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Hafizabad, four Jhang, three each from Bahawalnagar and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin and none from Chakwal and Layyah.

So far 37,575 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,722 Rawalpindi, 5,056 Multan, 4,801 Faisalabad, 2,642 Gujranwala, 1,937 Gujrat, 1,903 Sialkot, 1,219 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,195 Bahawalpur, 988 Rahim Yar Khan, 941 Sheikhupura, 900 Sargodha, 816 Muzaffargarh, 559 Sahiwal, 526 Hafizabad, 524 Kasur, 466 Toba Tek Singh, 407 Vehari, 379 Jhelum, 378 Attock, 372 Bahawalnagar, 336 Mianwali, 313 Layyah, 308 Nankana Sahib, 294 Lodhran, 275 Jhang, 266 Mandi Bahauddin, 243 each from Khanewal and Okara, 236 Chiniot, 226 Bhakkar, 216 Narowal, 193 Khushab, 175 Rajanpur, 141 Pakpattan and 109 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 70,010 ordinary people, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 470,507 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the identification of 72, 880 cases.

He said that 22,570 cases had been reported from the 31-45 years of age group while as many as 20,881 cases had been reported from 16-30 years of age group.

The spokesperson said that the lowest number of cases, 1,279, had been reported from above 75 years of age group.

He further said that 21,340 patients had recovered so far and returned to their homes, 1,656 had died, while 49,884 were isolated at their homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.