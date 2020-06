Share:

4072 new Coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty four hours, taking the tally to 202,955.

These include 74202 in Punjab, 78267 in Sindh, 25380 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10261 Balochistan, 12395 Islamabad, 1423 Gilgit Baltistan and 1027 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 4118 with 83 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. 25,013 corona tests were carried out during this period.

92,624 patients have so far recovered from the disease.