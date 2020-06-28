Share:

LAHORE - The 96-day long partial/smart lockdown, imposed by the Punjab government in the city on March 24, ended on Saturday.

Lahore Police, during these days, took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on the SOPs and compliance with the directions of the Punjab government to restrict the unnecessary movement of people in the city in the wake of dangers of the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan informed that as many as 8,279 vehicles, involved in violations, had been impounded in the jurisdictions of different police stations.

“More than 02 lakh 51 thousand 416 citizens have been checked at police pickets so far and inquired about the reasons of their movement in the city whereas more than 02 lakh 40 thousand persons had been issued warning to limit their unnecessary movements and go back to their homes and stay safe,” he said, and added, “More than 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards, taking warranty bonds from them that they will not move again in the city, barring in emergency.”

He further said that more than 02 lakh 28 thousand and 450 vehicles, including more than 01 lakh 25 thousand 668 motorcycles, 31,347 rickshaws, 7,657 taxis, 50,302 cars and 1,3479 long vehicles were stopped at pickets and their owners were issued warnings over their unnecessary movements.

“As many as 2,212 FIRs have been registered against the persons involved in different violations during the long partial lockdown,” DIG concluded.