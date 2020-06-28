ISLAMABAD - Child rights activists on Saturday demanded the federal and provincial governments to increase resource allocations to improve the status of child rights in Pakistan.
The Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) organised an online “Post-Budget Session to Analyse the Resources Allocated for the Protection and Promotion of Child Rights” here.
Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said Pakistan has around 87.938 million children, approximately 47% of Pakistan’s total population.
Its present as well as future depends on the survival, protection and promotion rights, and development of its children, who constitute the majority of our population. Our children are not our future. They are our present – here and now.
Sajjad Ahmed Cheema, Executive Director, SPARC recalled Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan’s first speech to the nation in which the PM mentioned about the dire state of children health in Pakistan.