KARACHI - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that federal government attaches special importance to development of Sindh and funds have been earmarked for development projects in the province in the federal budget for financial year 2020-21.

The minister stated this while talking to reporters after meeting with Pir Pagara along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Karachi on Saturday.

The minister said funds have also been earmarked in budget for K-IV project as it is an important project of providing drinking water to the people of Karachi.

To a question Asad Umar said Prime Minister constituted an inquiry commission into sugar scandal and made its report public. He hoped that National Assembly will pass the federal budget on Monday. He said over all political situation and matters of bilateral interest were discussed with Pir Sahib Pagara during their meeting.